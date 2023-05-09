Majority of boating drowning accidents can be prevented by wearing life jackets

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a sobering statistic: Nationally, 80 percent of people who drowned in boating accidents would be here today if they had been wearing a life jacket.

It not only makes sense, it's the law; boaters must have to have one life jacket for each person aboard.

And while it's not the law to wear them at all times, it must be readily accessible and fit each person; i.e., child-sized jackets are required if children are aboard.

With warmer temperatures finally here, boaters say that the heavy winter season means that a lot of tree limbs and branches are clogging up waterways.



Having considerable snow melt also means the water is very cold, making it hard to survive very long if a boat capsizes.

There have already been fatalities on the water from people not wearing safety vests according to Captain Parker Wilbourn from Sacramento Metro Fire.

Life jackets must not be in an out of reach location or in original packaging, and users says it's important to have a "kill switch" attached to jacket or vest in case of an emergency.

A kill switch turns off the boat's engine so that if the operator is thrown overboard, the boat doesn't run in circles, possibly causing severe injuries or fatalities.

Another safety warning from Utah's Department of Natural Resources; Check boat ramp conditions before heading out to see which are closed due to hazardous conditions.