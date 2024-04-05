Vehicle accident causes power outage in Ogden, nearly 1500 customers affected

OGDEN, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power confirmed a power outage affected 4,500 customers in Ogden caused by a vehicle accident Thursday won't be restored until early Friday Morning.

Updated at 5:40 pm - We’re aware of a power outage affecting 4,500 customers in Ogden, UT. The cause is due to a vehicle accident. The estimated time of restoration is 6:30 am on 04/05/2024. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1. pic.twitter.com/WCRcru1FQ5 — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) April 4, 2024

At 7:25 p.m., only 1499 customers remained affected by the power outage. However, the estimated time for restoration remains the same.

