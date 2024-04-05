Watch Now
Vehicle accident causes power outage in Ogden, nearly 1500 customers affected
Posted at 7:43 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 21:43:22-04

OGDEN, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power confirmed a power outage affected 4,500 customers in Ogden caused by a vehicle accident Thursday won't be restored until early Friday Morning.

At 7:25 p.m., only 1499 customers remained affected by the power outage. However, the estimated time for restoration remains the same.

