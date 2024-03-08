Vehicle burglary leads to fatal police shooting in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — An officer-involved shooting Friday morning resulted in the death of one person in Riverton.

The critical incident happened in the area of 2200 West 13800 South.



Not many details were made immediately available as an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.

Josh Lee with the Riverton Police Department said the incident began in Sandy as a vehicle burglary. A "low-speed" pursuit ensued, with officers following the stolen car through the city.

The chase eventually made its way to the southern end of Salt Lake County, where police officers from Riverton and Herriman departments set up spike strips to bring the stolen car to a stop.

At some point, the driver who was inside the car "presented a weapon," Lee said, which is when officers fired shots.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and officials did not disclose their identity.

No officers were injured in the situation.

Officers from Sandy, Riverton and Herriman were involved in the critical incident and were scene in the area following the shooting.

Now, the Salt Lake City Critical-Incident team will be handed the investigation, as is protocol.

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more information. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.