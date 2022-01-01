Vehicle crash causes power outage in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A vehicle crash that sheared a power pole in Taylorsville left over 3000 customers without power Saturday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the area of 5400 South 2700 West according to officials with Rocky Mountain Power. The initial outage affected 3608 customers, but little under half of those customers had their power restored by 7:47 a.m.

Crews have been working since them to isolate the damage and restore power to affected customers.

At time of reporting, there are still 254 people with out power. Rocky Mountain Power expects to have power fully restored by 2:00 p.m.