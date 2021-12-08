Vehicle in the Niagara River close to the brink of the American Falls at Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A vehicle is in the Niagara River close to the brink of the American Falls Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said the vehicle is 75 to 100 yards from the brink of the falls and New York State Park Police are investigating.

NC News Service

WKBW

A New York State Park Police dispatcher said there were possibly two people in the vehicle but they cannot confirm.

New York State police said it has a drone in the air assisting the investigation.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.