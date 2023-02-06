Vehicles damaged after awning collapses due to heavy snow

HEBER CITY, Utah — Photos show the aftermath of when an awning collapsed on six vehicles in Heber City due to heavy snow on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Wing Pointe Apartments, located at 333 Airport Road at about 2:30 p.m. on reports of an awning collapse.

When they arrived, officials found five vehicles under the collapsed awning and a sixth vehicle had already been removes.

Luckily, nobody was in the vehicles when the awning collapsed and no injuries were reported.

The parking cover was not attached to the apartment structure to no damage to the building was reported, officials said in a press release.

Photos show a tow truck helping to get the vehicles out from under the awning.