Veteran firefighters train to lead for upcoming Utah fire season

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — In a collaborative effort, the Bureau of Land Management, Unified Fire Authority, and Utah National Guard held the Fire Engine Operator Training Workshop at Camp Williams Thursday.

The training aims to enhance firefighters' skills and ensure their preparedness for fire suppression operations.

Fire engines serve as the backbone of initial attack fire suppression, making fire training an essential element in ensuring the safety and success of firefighters.

During the workshop, crews engaged in hands-on learning of suppression tactics, refine readiness skills, and review best practices for efficient engine operations.

The training was mainly for 3rd and 4th year firefighters who are ready for the next step in leadership on the fire service.

Five different scenarios were thrown at the crews to be ready for anything this fire season in Utah.

“When seconds matter its important to have that muscle memory” Paul Story, Fire Management officer for Camp Williams said.