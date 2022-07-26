Veterans arrive in Utah to receive 'motorcycle therapy'

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A group of U.S. military veterans are currently in Utah to receive some two-wheel "motorcycle therapy" as part of a week-long series of rides called Rolling Project Odyssey.

The program is part of an ongoing effort between the Wounded Warrior Project and Harley Davidson, and consists of a unique group riding experience that aims to support veterans as they recover from some of the invisible wounds of war.

After riding down from Park City on Monday, the veterans were able to tour the Harley Davidson facility and connect with the staff as they assemble and repair the bikes.

U.S. Navy veteran Ray Andalio said this sort of therapy is priceless and can be a lifesaver for vets who are struggling.

“Post-traumatic stress disorder is something that will always be with us, us combat vets, we have trauma that nobody can ever imagine. And because of our camaraderie and because of this foundation, we’re able to reach out,” said Andalio.

The South Salt Lake police motor squad also showed up to show off some of their two-wheel skills, and to show their camaraderie with the Wounded Warrior Project.

Andalio knows there are veterans who have fallen through the cracks, possibly homeless and think they can’t afford the Harley Davidson therapy. But added if there’s a vet who’s interested, stopping at the VA Hospital or connecting with another fellow veteran could be the first step towards being able to do something like the motorcycle program.

“Please, make the effort to go to these centers and get help. Or just to be accounted for.”