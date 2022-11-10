Veterans Day celebrations, drone show, art walk and more happening this weekend in Utah

It's been a busy week in Utah - so this weekend, have some fun and head to a local event near you!

Here's a list of what's happening:

CACHE COUNTY

Veterans Day concert with USU Symphony Orchestra



Celebrate the spirit of our U.S. military service men and women with a patriotic musical hosted at the Daines Concert Hall on Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The American Festival Chorus and USU Symphony Orchestra will be performing in this annual concert. Jennie Taylor, widow of Major Brent R. Taylor, will also be speaking at the event. Must be at least 8-years-old to attend and tickets are required.

DAVIS COUNTY

Veterans Parade and honors ceremony



Annual parade to honor all men and women who have served and are currently serving in the armed forces. The parade will start at 11:11 a.m., and will proceed along Wasatch Drive, through Layton Commons Park and ending at the south end of the park. Right after the parade, the city will host a "Veterans Honors Ceremony" at the Vietnam Memorial Wall Replica site.

GRAND COUNTY

Moab Art Walk



Check out art in all mediums during this special event happening on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Six different locations throughout the city are participating where visitors can go check out some unique and beautiful art.



SANPETE COUNTY

Sanpete STEM Fest



Hands-on science demonstrations and activities, raffles, planetarium shows and more will be at the Graham Science Center in Ephraim on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. This FREE event is being hosted by multiple organizations including NASA to give rural students the opportunity to learn about STEM careers and aerospace.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Free weekend for veterans at Natural History Museum of Utah



On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, veterans can get into the Natural History Museum of Utah for free, plus one additional guest each. Must present some form of identification that shows you are a veteran to get this offer. Reservations are encouraged!

Insulin Rally



At 1 p.m. on Saturday, demonstrators will gather at the Utah State Capitol to advocate for affordable and accessible insulin in Utah.

Community Talent Show



The Cultural Arts Society of West Jordan is hosting a community talent showcase fundraiser at the Viridian Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. Check out some local talent, silent auction items and more as the community comes together to raise money for the arts in West Jordan.

Light Art + Creative Tech Festival



A drone show, market, food trucks, drinks, STEAM lab, film shorts and more are all part of a FREE celebration of innovation and imagination happening at Library Square and The Leonardo from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There will be fun for the whole family!

Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show



Still need some gift ideas? Head to the Mountain America Expo Center to check out holiday decor, original art, crafts, specialty foods, home goods, clothing, entertainment and more. Happening on Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are required for people over the 13-years-old.

SLC Cranksgiving



Bundle up and participate in this family-friendly bike race where participants will stop at grocery stores along the path, collecting food to be purchased and donated to the Utah Food Bank. Racers will beet at noon at Liberty Park on Sunday and then follow a course together. Registration required.

Riverton Veterans Day Program and Concert



Enjoy a free patriotic concert and performance by the Riverton Jazz Band featuring vocalist Valaura Arnold and a flag ceremony on Friday at 7 p.m. The event is taking place at the Sandra N. Lloyd Community Center.

Draper Veterans Day Ceremony



More than 1,000 American flags will be on display in Draper City Park ending at noon on November 12 so visitors can go check out the display at any point until then. Additionally, the city will host a special ceremony with musical performances and speakers on Friday at 11 a.m. at Draper City Park.

UTAH COUNTY

Orem celebration of veterans



Head to SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem for a special event with music and patriotic presentations to honor veterans in the community. BYU/UVU Air Force ROTC Honor Guard rifle drill, a display of military vehicles and several musical guests will all be a part of this event. Free event and no tickets or reservations are needed. Happening on Saturday at 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Turkey Trot and Harvest Festival

