Veterans find new confidence in playing sports

SALT LAKE CITY — One Utah veteran has found solace and a new sense of self-esteem after active duty through playing sports.

Tim Fagan, a veteran of nearly four decades in the military, dived in headfirst when he learned about sporting programs offered at the VA.

After spending many years serving at various outposts and in different assignments all over the world, Fagan understands how adjusting to the rhythm of civilian life can be a big challenge.

“You’re not on the same tempo you are when you’re in military service," he explained. "You’re maybe at a loss, trying to find your place.”

Then, Fagan discovered the adaptive sports program and therapists at the VA, who transformed his experience in regaining his civilian equilibrium.

Shannon O'Rawe is one of the therapists who works with Fagan and others.

“My goal is to work with veterans, I want to give back to those who served our country," she explained.

Fagan and O'Rawe demonstrated their pickleball skills to FOX 13 News, smiling and laughing as they competed against each other.

While O'Rawe is not a veteran, she has several family members who have served. When she sees veterans like Fagan readjusting after military service, she said it makes her job worth it.

"Overall, it helps build up their self-esteem, helps them learn coping skills, focusing not only on themselves but their families," O'Rawe said. "At the end of the day, it’s not just a veteran that needs to learn how to adapt to the world, it’s the whole core team, it’s a holistic approach.”

This summer, more than 1,000 US Military veterans, including about 60 from Utah, will partake in the Golden Age games hosted in Salt Lake City.

The games include a series of athletic events that will bring together veterans in the spirit of friendly competition.

To register for the games beginning on March 14, click here.