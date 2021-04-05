Viaduct construction on Ogden's 24th Street starts April 16

OGDEN, Utah — Construction on the 24th Street viaduct from Avenue A to Lincoln Avenue in Ogden will begin on April 16, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

In addition to extending the life of the viaduct, an ADA-compliant ramp will replace stairs to make it more pedestrian friendly.

Traffic will be one-way and Eastbound only across the viaduct until the project is complete (expected to be fall, 2021) with no pedestrian or bicycle access. It's also anticipated that there will be seven overnight closures, dates to be determined, and one full weekend closure.

Starting tomorrow‼️ Work on mid-canyon bridge in Ogden Canyon begins tomorrow. One-lane traffic w/ automated signals. 🚦Expect minor delays at the mid-canyon bridge. Visit https://t.co/t67mOGCaT3 for more info. — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) April 4, 2021

UDOT says to be prepared for noise, dust, and night work during the construction, but the new viaduct will have a smoother surface, drain better, and allow greater pedestrian access.

Go to UDOT's website for updates to travel restrictions.

