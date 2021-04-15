Vicky Chavez leaves sanctuary after 3 years in Salt Lake City church

SALT LAKE CITY — After spending over three years in sanctuary inside a Salt Lake City church, Vicky Chavez and her two children are now free to leave Thursday.

The Honduran woman and her family no longer need to fear deportation due to a stay being granted on her immigration case, giving her at a least of year of freedom while she continues to seek permanent residency.

"We have been waiting for this day for more than 39 months, and I'm here sharing with everybody that I'm free right now and I can't believe it," said Chavez in a news conference.

"I can't believe it!"

Chavez and her daughters have lived in a classroom at the First Unitarian Church since January 2018. She originally came to the United States four years earlier to flee an abusive boyfriend, and began her stay at the church right after changing her mind minutes before boarding a flight back to Honduras.

Chavez has not left the church since she showed up at its doors 1168 days ago, but said that she never lost hope that she would one day be free.

To a round of applause from supporters, Chavez made the announcement that she will no longer need to stay inside property

"I came to these shores with an empty, aching broken heart, but with the hope and faith to continue with my family, and today I can say that I am full of love and happy to have arrived here," said Chavez

"Now we can fly like a butterfly."

Chavez said that she will spend her first free day with family. Her mother, sister and brothers live in Utah and Chavez says she will remain in the state.

"Today, I leave the room that I've called home."

While she is cleared to leave the church, Chavez says she will now fight for others and hopes to be an inspiration those who face deportation like her.

"They never need to lose the hope, and we need to fight for them, too, because it's not just my fight," said Chavez.

In thanking those who have supported her since arriving at the church, Chavez had a special request.

"You can all take a vacation, rest and enjoy your family."