Victim in fatal I-15 crash in Draper identified

DRAPER, Utah — Authorities have released the name of a man who died earlier this week in a crash on Interstate 15 in Draper.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, a man was driving southbound on I-15 near 12800 South.

The car veered left "for an unknown reason," Utah Highway Patrol wrote in a press release, and hit the center barrier. It then went across all the lanes and hit the right side barrier.

The driver and sole occupant was unresponsive at the scene, UHP said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It appeared he was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to UHP.

The victim was identified as 77-year-old Kenneth Snarr of West Jordan.