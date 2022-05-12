Victim recovering after being shot in the leg in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old is in the hospital recovering after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City.

The Police Department's Gang Unit is investigating the incident.

At 4:35 p.m. a caller reported a shooting near 600 South 200 East.

Officers located the 20-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the calf. In the time it took officers to arrive, a person "known to the victim" put a tourniquet on the 20-year-old's leg, officials report.

The preliminary investigation shows a group got into a fight and shots were fired.

Individuals involved with the shooting fled the scene and officers could not locate the suspects.

Although there is no suspect information to release, police believe this was not a random incident.