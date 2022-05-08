Victim recovering after being shot with bow and arrow in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — North Ogden Police report a man is recovering after being shot with a bow and arrow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of 2700 N. 200 E. at around midnight on Sunday on a report that a man had been shot with a bow and arrow.

The male suspect left the area, officials said, but was later found in an area of Southeast Box Elder County.

The suspect was found on a gravel road and had barricaded himself in his vehicle, police report.

Box Elder SWAT responded to the area and after several hours it was discovered the suspect had died, according to the press release.

Police expect the victim who was shot with the bow and arrow to make a full recovery.

Reasons behind what caused the incident, as well as the identities of the suspect and victim were not made available by police.