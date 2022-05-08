Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Victim recovering after being shot with bow and arrow in North Ogden

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 12:19:03-04

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — North Ogden Police report a man is recovering after being shot with a bow and arrow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of 2700 N. 200 E. at around midnight on Sunday on a report that a man had been shot with a bow and arrow.

The male suspect left the area, officials said, but was later found in an area of Southeast Box Elder County.

The suspect was found on a gravel road and had barricaded himself in his vehicle, police report.

Box Elder SWAT responded to the area and after several hours it was discovered the suspect had died, according to the press release.

Police expect the victim who was shot with the bow and arrow to make a full recovery.

Reasons behind what caused the incident, as well as the identities of the suspect and victim were not made available by police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere