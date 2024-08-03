Victim, suspect in hospital after shooting leads to police chase in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — Both a shooting victim and the accused suspect are in the hospital after a shooting led to a police pursuit early Saturday morning.

Tooele City Police tells FOX 13 News that the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of the Vorwaller Homestead and RV Park, located at 715 North Main Street, where officers responded to reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported via LifeFlight to a Salt Lake City-area hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect, also male, fled the scene in a vehicle. This led Tooele County Sheriff's deputies to pursue him, with the pursuit ending after the suspect crashed his vehicle, later being transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The condition of both the victim and suspect remain unknown at time of reporting, but Tooele City Police do confirm that the suspect currently remains in the hospital for treatment.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.