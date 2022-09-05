VIDEO: 3-alarm fire in Taylorsville home causes over $125k in damage

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 3-alarm fire at a Taylorsville home Monday that resulted in over $125,000 in damage and displaced a family was caused by an electrical issue with the hot tub, officials report.

Video from FOX 13 viewer James Bucek shows dark black smoke billowing from a residential area.

Taylorsville fire officials say they were sent to the area of 4425 South Jarrah Street at 11:10 a.m. for reports of a fire.

The 3-alarm fire is still under investigation, but officials report the blaze may have been started by an electrical issue in the hot tub and spread to the attic.

Everyone in the residence evacuated and there were no injuries involved in the incident, fire officials said. The Red Cross is working to find housing for the impacted residents of the home.

The fire caused between $125,000 and $200,000 worth of damage, Taylorsville fire officials report.

Crews are working to finish putting the fire out as well as checking the residence for hot spots.