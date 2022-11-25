VIDEO: Animals enjoy pumpkin feast at Utah's Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — While you may have had a plate of turkey yesterday for Thanksgiving, elephants and other animals at Utah's Hogle Zoo enjoyed smashing and snacking on some delicious pumpkins!

Dozens of pumpkins were placed into the elephant habitat on Thursday and the animals were seen smashing and eating the crunchy treats.

"Feast of the Beast" is an annual tradition put on by the zoo, which allows guests to see the animals exhibit more natural behaviors.

"We have various animal-themed enrichment that includes pumpkins, gourds as well as paper mache enrichment that provides...a lot of fun during Thanksgiving," explained Hogle Zoo representative Skyler Devries.

Video captured by FOX 13 News shows elephants using their trunks and feet to smash the pumpkins before eating them and meerkats enjoying pieces of pumpkin and other holiday snacks.

"Of course, it is that pumpkin crunch with the elephants," Devries explained, "That's just music to my ears."

Utah's Hogle Zoo is open 365 days a year and Devries said they try to make things festive and special for guests who choose to spend a holiday with the animals.