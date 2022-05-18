Video captures giant dust devil in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Viewer video captured a giant dust devil blowing through "city center" Eagle Mountain Wednesday afternoon.

A FOX 13 News viewer said he saw the dust devil from his backyard just before 5 p.m.

He said it was super loud as it blew through his neighborhood next to Cedar Valley High School.

Dust devils are a common wind phenomenon and are dust-filled vorticles created by strong surface heating, the National Weather Service explains. Typical dust devil diameters range from 10 to 300 feet and are about 500 to 1,000 feet tall.

Usually, dust devils last only a few minutes before dissipating and usually make an appearance on warm, dry days.