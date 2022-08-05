Video captures moment fireworks spark fire near Provo homes

PROVO, Utah — Firefighters are being praised for their quick response after video captured the moment when fireworks sparked a small grass fire in a Provo neighborhood.

Brigham Young University Police shared the video on their Facebook page Thursday evening, saying, "Fireworks + dry vegetation. What could go wrong?"

The video shows aerial fireworks being shot off on a small road with dry grass surrounding the area.

Police say it only took firefighters 60 seconds to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby homes.

In July, fire and law enforcement officials across the state pleaded with Utahns to be cautious when using fireworks amid drought conditions. They urged residents to consider not even using them at all.

The area where the fireworks were ignited and when the incident took place was not made available. If anybody faces consequences for lighting off the fireworks was also not disclosed.