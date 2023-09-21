Video captures out-of-this-world meteor shooting across Utah sky

WEST JORDAN, Utah — While most of us were sleeping Thursday morning, a meteor blasted through the Utah sky, displaying a bright ball of light and an extraordinary view.

Video captured by a security camera at 1:23 a.m. shows a bright streak of light slashing through the darkness.

Sara Vasquez shared the incredible footage with FOX 13.

"It is so cool!" she wrote in a message.

While her video was taken in an area just south of West Jordan, she said others as far as Park City and Magna also saw the stunning meteor.

Take it as a sign - if you want to "wish upon a star" you might want to stay up late tonight and search the skies!