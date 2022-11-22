VIDEO: Former hotel building in Richfield goes up in flames

RICHFIELD, Utah — A former hotel in central Utah caught fire Monday night.

Little information was available, but a spokesperson for the Sevier County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the building was an extended-stay hotel.

The property used to be a "Motel 6" and now offers people a place to stay for an extended period of time.

About 70 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Local witnesses also told FOX 13 News that the hotel was being converted into an apartment building. The Richfield Reaper reported earlier this month that the process of turning the building into affordable housing units was underway.

The American Red Cross provided assistance for those were displaced.