Video shows fight between police officer and auto theft suspects in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Video obtained by FOX13 News shows the December 9 altercation that left an investigator with Utah's Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division with a concussion after he was assaulted trying to detain a suspect in an auto theft.

He reported spotting the stolen vehicle on 900 East and 5400 South in Murray, but when he approached the car, the suspect, James Tabler, 31, tried to start it before the investigator opened the door to stop him.

Tabler then got out of the car and the two began shoving each other. When the investigator pulled Tabler's clothing over his head, Tabler head butted him, bit his arm, and pulled his genitals.

After several minutes, Tabler’s girlfriend, Shylene Mortensen, joined Tabler in the fight, after which he broke free, got into the police car, and crashed it into the stolen vehicle.

All three needed medical attention after the altercation, with Tabler and Mortensen facing multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and assaulting a peace officer. Tabler also faces forcible sexual abuse charges.

Both are being held without bail.