Video shows BASE jumper dangling from cliff in Moab after intense crash

MOAB, Utah — A BASE jumper was rescued on Saturday after an intense crash with a cliff in Moab left them dangling 100 feet in the air.

In a video captured by witnesses, the BASE jumper is seen gliding backwards for a moment before slamming into a cliff in Kane Creek Canyon.

A gust of wind reportedly hit the jumper's parachute, causing them to collide with the cliff.

After the crash, the parachute got caught on a ledge, which broke the jumper's fall but left them dangling more than 100 feet in the air.

FOX 10 Phoenix reports the jumper was alive when they were airlifted out of the canyon by rescuers.

The crash was one of three BASE jumping incidents that happened over the weekend in Moab, FOX 10 Phoenix reports. The crashes happened the same weekend as an annual BASE jumping event, called the Turkey Boogie, which was being hosted to raise money for Grand County Search and Rescue as well as the city of Moab.