Video shows dog tied up outside of animal shelter in intense winter storm

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake officials are looking for information after a dog was found tied to a tree outside of an animal shelter in an intense winter storm.

Videos and a photo shows the black dog circling around a tree in several inches of snow while a collar and leash tether it to a nearby tree.

Officials say they found the dog tied up to a tree Wednesday morning in freezing cold temperatures.

They remind pet owners that leaving animals tied up with no shelter or water is a crime.

If you know about the dog or have information on the situation, call South Salt Lake Animal Services at 801-483-6024.