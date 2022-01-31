Video shows DPS helicopter hoisting stranded Utah backcountry skier to safety

As the sun set on the Wasatch Mountains Saturday night, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was called out for a stranded backcountry skier in a popular couloir known as ‘The Needle’ or ‘The Hypodermic Needle’ on the east side of Thunder Mountain.

“Due to the remote location of the skier, the conditions, and rapidly losing daylight, it was decided that a helicopter extraction would be the most viable rescue option,” SLCO SAR said in a social media post.

NEW video shows the remarkable rescue of a stranded backcountry skier in the Wasatch on Saturday night. Bravo to the Utah DPS Aero Bureau for such a quick save in some unforgiving terrain while trying to beat the sunset!

The Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau’s Star-9 helicopter was dispatched to perform a hoist operation of the skier. The team of three (pilot, hoist operator and tactical flight officer) battled waning sunlight and were able to lower a rescuer (TFO) near the stranded skier.

After roughly 45 minutes and as the sun began to set, the rescue team successful extracted the skier from area.

According to SLCO SAR, the skier had been backcountry touring alone but was able to make a distress call with his cell phone. It’s unknown what type of equipment or gear he was equipped with. Search and Rescue reported the skier was experiencing symptoms of hypothermia.