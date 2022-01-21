Video shows droves of deer using Eagle Mountain wildlife corridor

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Video footage shows droves of migrating deer using a wildlife corridor in Eagle Mountain last week.

In February last year, the Eagle Mountain City Council approved the Wildlife Corridor Overlay Zone, becoming the first city in Utah to consider this type of zoning.

According to a statement, the city continues planning for a potential 1300-acre wildlife corridor that's intended to give a path for mule deer to migrate between two critical habitats in the city's northwest and southeast.

The Utah DWR has also contributed deer migration data and is currently collaborating with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to construct a wildlife fence on the south side of SR-73. In conjunction with a driver alert system, the fence will help guide deer across the highway.