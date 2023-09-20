Video shows Orem mayor getting slapped, spit on

OREM, Utah — An arrest was made in Orem Tuesday night after Mayor David Young, as well as another individual, was spit on and assaulted.

Linnea Pugmire, 31, now faces multiple charges including two third-degree felony counts of threatening elected officials and one count of assault, among other charges.

Arresting documents state that Pugmire admitted to police that they were upset at the mayor, "over personal concerns with family."

"She confronted the mayor and during this time 'may have' slapped him and spit at him," documents state.

While interviewing witnesses, officers learned there was a second victim, who had been hit and spit on, arresting information states.

Video shared with FOX 13 News by witnesses captured the entire incident, in which Pugmire is heard saying, "How dare you" multiple times.

"He deserves it," Pugmire said in the video after being asked why they spit on the mayor.

The video also disclosed that Pugmire's mother is Genelle Pugmire of The Daily Herald, which is what provoked the encounter.

Pugmire is also seen in the video spitting as well as trying to hit the mayor before being pushed away and later handcuffed by police officers.

The incident was triggered after a city council meeting in Orem earlier in the night when Mayor David Young spoke about his displeasure toward the reporting done by Genelle Pugmire.

Video below shows Mayor Young's speech during council meeting:

In his 20-minute speech during the city council meeting, Mayor Young referenced multiple articles of Pugmire's, which he claimed were "extremely off the rails."

"Whoever is pushing this is promoting extreme divisiveness," Young said in part during the meeting. "Extremely off the rails articles that keep showing up in our local newspaper."

According to The Daily Herald website, Genelle Pugmire covers "Provo, Orem and faith." The paper is a local publication that covers Utah County.

The Daily Herald would not give a comment to FOX 13 News about the incident.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the City of Orem for comment.

Linnea Pugmire was arrested and held on bail in the Utah County Jail.