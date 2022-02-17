Video shows racist taunting during Utah high school basketball game

SALEM, Utah — Disturbing video shared with FOX 13 News shows fans using racial taunts during a high school girls basketball game in Salem on Tuesday.

Both the Provo School District and Nebo School District confirm two male students made monkey noises while two players of color shot free throws during the second half.

At one point in the video, someone believed to be the principal walks over to escort the two Salem Hills High School students out of the gym.

The family of one of the players said they were unaware of the incident until the principal let them know after the game had ended. They wanted to share what happened to bring awareness to the issue

“We decided not to make any comments on the specifics of this situation, but we do appreciate the swift action of the Provo High School principal as well as the assistance of the Salem Hills High School Principal at last night’s sporting event. At this time, we will allow this situation to be addressed by the two involved high schools and school districts," the family said in a statement.

The two males removed from the game were disciplined Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Nebo School District, but no other information was provided.

Both school districts confirmed the incident and offered statements in response.

“This is such an unfortunate situation, especially when we work so hard to teach respect and unity. SHHS is sorry that these students disrespected a Provo athlete. SHHS will continue to be vigilant in teaching acceptance and kindness,” read the statement from the Nebo School District.

“The administration of the district, Provo High and our other schools take these incidents very seriously. Going forward, Provo High administration will continue to attend all games to be available to address any incident that may take place and advocate and support for PHS students. Unfortunately, this seems to be something that is somewhat of a problem across the state," said officials with the Provo School District.

The family who spoke with FOX 13 News do not plan to take any legal action and hope the incident can be an educational moment for all involved.