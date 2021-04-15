Video visits to allow connection with loved ones in prison

SALT LAKE CITY — For families and friends of loved ones at the Utah State Prison in Draper and Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, visiting will now be possible via video, according to the Utah Department of Corrections (UDC).

All visits must be scheduled two business days in advance and are limited to one per day. Visits canceled because of technical issues, such as power outages, will need to be rescheduled.

Before any prospective visit, visitors need to make sure their visiting applications are current (renewed in the last year) and have sent in a photo ID. To do so, email uspvisiting@utah.gov or cucfvisiting@utah.gov.

The steps to apply for your username and password can be found here.

To visit someone incarcerated at the Utah State Prison in Draper, email uspscheduleavisit@utah.gov.

For the facility in Gunnison, schedule a visit here.

Visiting schedules can be found here, but some familiarity with ThrIVE software is needed, so check out this link for more information.

For answers to common questions about video visiting, from log-in instructions to privacy, click here.

