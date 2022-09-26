Vigil held at Utah State Capitol in remembrance of homicide victims

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of grieving friends and family members met on the south steps of the Utah State Capitol building on Sunday night to remember their loved ones who were murdered.

A nonprofit called Utah Homicide Survivors hosted the vigil Sunday, which was National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims.

“This event is meant to bring together the surviving family, friends and other persons affected by the homicide of the loved one,” the organization said in a statement. “We have many different viewpoints on media attention, the death penalty, plea deals, the criminal justice process, and how to best support surviving family members of homicide victims.”

A memory photo garden was displayed below the Capitol steps, remembering homicide victims.

“Last year, we hardly had anybody here. It was mostly just a handful, and I think this is just awesome that people should remember these people. They mattered — every life matters,” said Darcie Housley, the mother of Brian Housley, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Ogden nearly five years ago. “No one has the right to take somebody's life. It’s just not right.”

Her son's case is still unsolved and has been listed as a cold case.

“Say their name, share their story,” said KayLynn Stafford, the mother of Cory Haney, who was stabbed to death by his housemate in Salt Lake City in 2019. “Hopefully we can make some changes with the legislature to help move things along, remembering how thoughtless and how unnecessary all this pain can be.”