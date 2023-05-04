Vigil to be held Saturday after North Ogden fatal shooting, fire

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Nearly a week after a deadly shooting and house fire, the community is still trying to process what took place.

That incident, took place last Thursday after officers responded to reports of gunfire at a home in the 3200 block of Mountain Green Road.

The Weber County Attorney's office says officers found Scott Roberts dead inside the home. His wife, Jodi was shot but survived.

When police arrived, the suspect, came out of the home with multiple weapons and started shooting at officers.

According to a family member's GoFundMe page, the suspect, Scott's brother was shot and died at the scene.

Heidi Bradley moved into the neighborhood last year and lives right around the corner from where this all happened.

"I hear a lot of gunfire and immediately my thought goes to is my daughter, ok, because I knew she was at the neighbor's house just about three homes away," said Bradley. "I call my neighbor, where are the kids? She said the kids are inside."

While she had only met the Roberts in passing, those like Bradley are still grieving.

"All are processing this event very differently and, and all are shaken to the core," said Bradley.

North Ogden City Councilman Blake Cevering lives six houses down from the Roberts, seeing them every once and a while on nearby hiking trails.

"I've lived in North Ogden for 57 years," said Cevering. "I don't remember an actual domestic violence case that was taken to this level, so it was kind of a shock really."

While Bradley and Cevering didn't know the family well, it hasn't stopped them from stepping up to try and help the community heal from this tragedy.

They are both helping organize and put on a prayer and candlelight vigil this weekend.

"We are having faith leaders at multiple different places including the Native American, Goshute tribe will be joining us to help our community heal, and then we are also having food donations from many places," said Bradley.

Bradley tells FOX 13 News that the Fraternal Order of Police is also pitching in to provide a food truck for the event.

"I believe that's kind of a mentality for North Ogden citizens anyway to support each other," said Cevering.

Supporting one another and hopefully helping lift up the Roberts family, during a tragic time.

"We want to bless Jodi Roberts and his and her family as much as we possibly can," said Cevering.

"Scott Roberts died a hero, this is what is public on the GoFundMe page and my hope is that we elevate this family in love," Bradley added.

"That vigil is set to take place at Mountain View Park, located at 875 E. 3300 N. at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Bradley says the North Ogden Mayor, North Ogden Police Chief, as well as a representative from the Roberts family, are set to speak at the event.