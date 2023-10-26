Viral Utah Barbieland dreamhouses may come back next Halloween

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Halloween hasn't even happened yet but residents in Daybreak who transformed their neighborhood into a viral Barbieland are already thinking about bringing their dreamhouses back in 2024.

Since its creation earlier this month, the playfully pink paradise in Daybreak has gained national attention. It also has become so popular that the City of South Jordan closed down roads last week when nearby residents complained about traffic issues.

“We have all walks of life coming through, checking out our neighborhood. It has been really fun to experience the joy from all the kids to the adults,” explained Diedra Smith.

The idea to garnish the homes in all things Barbie came from the imagination of 10-year-old Maile Tucker after she went to see the Barbie movie with her mom and mom’s friends. The idea quickly spread to nearby homes and became a passion project for moms like Lori Remington, whose home is now decked out with a Western-inspired Barbie theme.

“It took weeks. I started small and then kept going bigger and bigger every time I saw something pink,” Remington said.

Those who live inside the homes are stepping into character, too. FOX 13 News saw quite a few Kens of all ages bringing big “Ken-ergy” to the block.

However, beyond the glitter and glamor, “Barbieland” has brought these neighbors and the community together in a way that would likely make Ruth Handler smile.

One Barbieland resident, Terra Spencer, hinted that the popular decorations might be dusted off for next year.

“I think we are going to stick with Barbieland for a couple of years,” she said.

Though some may say it's too soon to even think about Christmas, let alone Halloween 2024, the dreamhouses may make their triumphant return for all to enjoy once again.