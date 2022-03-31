Watch
Viral Utah office cat 'Pompous Albert' dies

Instagram: @pompous.albert
Posted at 8:02 PM, Mar 30, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah cat who got famous on Instagram for his grumpy looks and charming personality passed away.

In a tribute on Instagram, the post stated that Albert is, "off to the rainbow bridge where I shall hang out with new friends eternally in a never ending sunny spot."

In 2017, FOX 13 News spoke to the Utah business where the cat lived. They said Albert was a sweetheart despite his scary looks.

"I was sweeter than I let on, but still loved biting & clawing hair & pushing things off desks," the Instagram post said. "I enjoyed my fame as it gave me all of you wonderful followers whom I felt were friends."

Pompous Albert is a selkirk rex breed of cat, and was adopted by the office after a coworker couldn't keep him any more, the Utah business told FOX 13 News in the original report.

The Pompous Albert account has over 308,000 followers from all over the world.

