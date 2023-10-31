Virtual job fair opens on November 2

SALT LAKE CITY — Employers are hiring for thousands of job statewide, and the Utah Department of Workforce Services wants to connect Utahns looking for work to these open positions.

It's holding a virtual job fair on Thursday, November 2, where nearly 50 Utah employers will be looking for workers from seasonal employment to full-time careers.

"It's an easy way to connect with multiple employers in one place,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director.

“Come with an updated resume and professional photo to upload to your profile. It’s free to register and you’ll find many employers in a variety of industries ready to talk with you.”

Available jobs include positions in health care, government, construction, transportation, mining, and banking, among others.

To participate, job seekers can log in from a smart phone or computer, where they can then click on an employer's booth and start a live chat.

Information about each employer is also available so that participants can determine if they would be a good fit.

Participants can sign up in advance HEREfor the fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, and return to this link to register once the event is live.

Go HERE to search 40,000 job openings now listed at DWS.