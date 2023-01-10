Virtual job fair will feature thousands of Utah jobs

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Workforce Services is partnering with Silicon Slopes to host a free virtual job fair on Thursday, January 12 that will feature approximately 100 Utah employers.

Employers are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide, with positions in information technology, aerospace, healthcare, government, banking, transportation, education, food service, e-commerce and others.

“We are excited to partner with Silicon Slopes to feature opportunities for those who may have recently experienced a layoff or for others looking for a new job in the new year,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director.

“Despite recent tech layoffs, Utah’s strong economy offers many options for Utahns to find the next step in their careers.”

Job seekers participating in the fair will be able to click on an employer "booth," which will provide the company's profile and available openings.

From there, participants can start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resumes; employers in turn can schedule interviews, initiate a video chat, and possibly make offers.

“We know that many skills are transferable between industries. This job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers to explore their options,” said Clint Betts, CEO of Silicon Slopes.

To participate, job seekers should pre-register here to create an account. For those unfamiliar with how a virtual job fair works, DWS is offering online workshops on January 11 at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to provide an overview of the process.

Thursday's fair will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Go here for a list of participating employers and to find other jobs available through DWS.

