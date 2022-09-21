Visit a National park for FREE this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — If you've been itching to visit one of Utah's many National Parks, you'll be able to visit for free on a special day this weekend.

On Saturday, September 24, the National Parks Service is celebrating National Public Lands Day.

In celebration, all entrance fees will be waived for the day at National parks across the country, including many in Utah that normally charge an entrance fee.

Of course, popular sites such as Arches, Zion and Bryce Canyon National Park will all be free to get in, however, there are also other sites visitors might want to check out that get less attention like Natural Bridges National Monument and Dinosaur National Monument.

For a full list of the National Park attractions in Utah, click here.

Be warned, with the free day, visitors may experience more crowding at the parks and longer wait times to get in.

The free day only covers admission, meaning other amenities or user fees like camping and special tours will be an additional charge.

National Public Lands Day is traditionally the largest single-day volunteer effort in the nation to inspire a connection between people and the outdoors.