Visit a Utah State Park while avoiding massive crowds this summer

GREEN RIVER, Utah — If you're trying to avoid crowds this summer but still get a taste of Utah's State Parks, there's one on the way to Moab that may fit the bill.

While many tourists will flood to Arches National Park this summer, there's a lesser-known park nearby that promises just as much fun.

Green River State Park is about three hours from Salt Lake City, making it a perfect weekend trip this summer.

Thanks to the impressive winter, the river that runs through the park is running high.

"Now is a great time to be out on the river," explained Nathan Martinez, park manager. "If you plan on doing something more intense…like white water through cataract, be careful because the flows can get kind of dangerous and intense in those sections."

But there are also plenty of other activities to do, such as traditional golf and frisbee golf, if you want to avoid the water.

Camping options are also available at the park and in fact, construction is underway to upgrade and renovate camping sites.

"We are adding 12 new campsites and a new day-use site and 4 tiny houses," Martinez explained.

Those additional campsites are expected to be complete in time for the busy fall season and will serve even more visitors at the picturesque state park.

In the summer, campsites are generally less crowded because of the heat, so reservations aren't required for campsites. But, it's a good idea to check the state parks website before you go to learn more about what is and isn't allowed in the park.

The day fee to enter the park is $7 per car.