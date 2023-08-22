Visitors to Utah's national parks, monuments boost state economy by $2.6 billion

SALT LAKE CITY — Visitors to Utah's national parks, monuments, and trails spent over $1.6 billion in the state, helping to create 23,312 job and benefiting the state's economy by nearly $2.6 billion.

This is according to a new National Park Service report, which also showed that 13,554,654 visitors came to the state in 2022.

“The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams.

Though Utah is known for its "Big 5" national parks, it's also home to national monuments and trails that attract thousands of visitors.

“Every park in the state offers unique experiences, from learning about history up-close to diverse outdoor recreational opportunities. There’s something for everyone to see and enjoy,” said Regional Director Kate Hammond.

The national parks, monuments, and trails in Utah are:



Arches National Park



Bryce Canyon National Park



California National Historic Park



Canyonlands National Park



Capitol Reef National Park



Cedar Breaks National Monument



Dinosaur National Park



Glen Canyon National Recreation Area



Golden Spike National Historical Park



Hovenweep National Monument



Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail



Natural Bridges National Monument



Old Spanish National Historic Trail



Pony Express National Historic Trail



Rainbow Bridge National Monument



Timpanogos Cave National Monument



Zion National Park

Nationally, the report shows $23.9 billion of spending by nearly 312 million park visitors, supporting 378,400 jobs with a cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy of $50.3 billion.