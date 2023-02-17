Vivint Smart Home to pay $189 million to security competitor over 'deceptive practices'

SALT LAKE CITY — A Federal jury in North Carolina ordered Utah-based Vivint Smart Home to pay $189 million to a home security competitor over a lawsuit alleging "deceptive practices."

The competitor, CPI, sued Vivint alleging it used deceptive tactics to try and sign CPI customers.

WATCH: A look at Vivint, the company whose name is on the NBA All-Star Game arena

Of the $189 million Vivint was ordered to pay in North Carolina, $140 million of that was for punitive damages.

“While we’re thrilled the trial ended in our favor, I want to be clear that this case is not just about CPI’s business,” CPI Security CEO and Founder Ken Gill said in a statement. “We believe for at least 15 years, Vivint has been taking advantage of vulnerable people across the country through deceptive, misleading, and flat-out false practices. I hope today’s verdict will stop their deception for good.”

Representatives for Vivint and its pending owner, NRG Energy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another competitor, ADT, is suing Vivint in Florida over similar accusations.

FOX 13 Investigates: Under oath, Vivint Smart Home executives told how sales staff deceived the company

In May 2022, Vivint Smart Home and the state of Arizona settled a case that the attorney general called “false representations to induce customers to sign a contract." Vivint agreed to pay Arizona $325,000 in penalties and legal fees. It also has agreed to pay another $75,000 in restitution to customers.

WATCH: Video shows Vivint Smart Home salesman making false claims, cited in ADT lawsuit