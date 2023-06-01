Voice of Utah Jazz raises awareness for traffic safety

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah’s most recognizable voices is working to raise awareness about traffic safety.

Utah Jazz television play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack often uses the term “buckle up” during his broadcasts to indicate a big moment in a game.

"I only use it on special occasions. I don’t want to overuse it," Bolerjack explained. "I want to make it a special moment when the Jazz play in a close game."

Road safety is a deeply personal issue for Bolerjack.

“That's my goal is to say, ‘buckle up,’” he said. “In case you are in a crash you give yourself a chance.”

In 1967, his grandmother, Velda Mae James, was killed when a car she was driving in rural Missouri was hit by a train.

Bolerjack was a child when the tragedy happened.

“I couldn’t talk to you about this maybe five, six, seven years ago,” Bolerjack said. “I’d have had to leave the room. I just couldn’t talk. I am thankful that I can because It's been a lot of hard work to do it.”

The pain from that crash has followed Bolerjack throughout his life.

“It set my life – it flipped it basically from calm fun, being a kid and realized sometimes life throws you curves. It put me at a loss. I was lost,” he said. “I think she would be really sad to know how much struggle her passing caused.”

Now, Bolerjack sits on the board of Utah Operation Lifesaver. His goal is to inspire Utahns to wear their seatbelts, avoid distracted driving, slow down and practice safe driving habits.

And perhaps hearing the words ‘buckle up’ during a broadcast will save a life.

“Those moments strangely impact a life or lives forever,” he said. “Maybe in the back of their minds, when they get in the car, that buckle-up moment will cause them to click and stay safe.”