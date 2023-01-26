Volunteers counting unsheltered Utahns to gear up services, permanent housing

SALT LAKE CITY — It's difficult to get an accurate count of unsheltered Utahns any time of the year, but volunteers are now doing a "point in time" count as the need for services is high.

This count is to help the state offer services and help homeless people find permanent housing, and figuring out the number who need help is key to their efforts.

Volunteers along with state employees are out right now visiting areas known to have high concentrations of unsheltered people.

Last year‘s count showed that more than 7,700 Utahns were experiencing homelessness for the very first time.

“People aren’t moving around quite as much (in the cold weather) so we can get a better idea of who’s out here . . . if people aren’t inside right now, we’ve got to figure that out and figure out where we’re lacking resources,” said Utah Office of Homeless Services Assistant Director Tricia Davis.

There are 13 local homeless councils across the state all doing a point in time count this week, with the goal of getting people out of the cold and finding them the services they need.