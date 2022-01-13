Volunteers needed to count people across Utah experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — This year's annual statewide count of people experiencing homelessness will be held January 27 - 29, and volunteers are needed to survey people for an accurate count, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Volunteers will ask people who are homeless where they spent the night on January 26 for a "point-in-time" count needed to assess where resources are needed.

Those without homes may be living on the streets, in cars, RVs, or other places not intended for habitation.

Once policymakers have these counts, they can also set benchmarks to measure progress in reducing homelessness and design programs to meet local needs.

DWS says volunteers are needed in all areas of the state to work in teams, and that virtual training will be held in advance on how to approach and interview people experiencing homelessness.

Go here to learn more about the count and to sign up as a volunteer.