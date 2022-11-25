Volunteers needed to help with NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers are needed to help with hospitality assignments in February during the NBA All-Star weekend hosted in Salt Lake City.

Visit Salt Lake is putting the call out to Utahns who want to lend a helping hand during the massive sporting event.

On the signup website, available volunteer opportunities include positions for airport welcoming before the event and slots to volunteer in various hotels to help answer guests' questions about the city.

Volunteer shifts range from three to five hours on various days from February 15 to February 19.

Leaders with Visit Salt Lake say volunteer opportunities include "access to exclusive events during NBA All-Star 2023, customized volunteer apparel and an All-Star branded gift."

Click here to sign up for volunteer work or learn more.

In addition to volunteers, Visit Salt Lake is recruiting for "Salt Lake County’s all-star hospitality workforce." Part-time, full-time and temporary opportunities are available.

Exact details about what the job entails were not made available, but by signing up, applicants are entered into a raffle to win tickets to Utah Jazz games, University of Utah gymnastic and basketball games, ski passes and more.