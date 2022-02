SALT LAKE CITY — The Walker Center's illuminated sign on top of a downtown Salt Lake City skyscraper has been lit blue, appearing to be a show of support for Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia this week.

The tower's new, state-of-the-art LED lights were installed earlier this month.

