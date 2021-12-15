Walmart to open new fulfillment center in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Walmart announced on Wednesday that it will build a 1,000,000+ square foot fulfillment center in Salt Center City to satisfy the demand of its growing e-commerce business, as consumers are increasingly shopping online.

This facility, located at 990 North 6550, is slated to open in the summer of 2022 and will create 450 full-time jobs to fulfill online orders.

“Walmart is excited to welcome our first fulfillment center in Salt Lake City to support our growing e-commerce fulfillment network,” said Steve Miller, senior vice president of Supply Chain Operations at Walmart U.S. “. . . we look forward to further delivering on that promise with the development of this new, state-of-the-art facility.”

Fulfillment center differ from distribution centers, as instead of storing and distributing items to Walmart stores, this center will pack and ship items to customers as soon as the next day.

Walmart is currently hiring full-time positions for the fulfillment center, including the following leadership roles: General Manager, Environmental, Health and Safety Operations Manager, Maintenance Manager, and Human Resources Manager.

For a full list of positions available at the new center, click here.

Walmart operates three distribution centers, 59 retail stores, and employs 20,000+ associates in Utah.