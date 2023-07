PROVO, Utah — A convicted murderer who had been the target of a six-day search was arrested Wednesday night.

The Provo Police Department says 42-year-old Solomon Lee Johnson was apprehended around 10 p.m. in Orem.

Solomon was on parole, but was wanted as a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred at a residence in Provo on July 19.

Solomon was arrested without incident, and Provo police expressed their thanks to their detectives and partner agencies for locating this dangerous suspect.