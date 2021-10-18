Warm clothing drive underway for Utah families in need

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — As temperatures start to drop, there is an increased need for warm clothing for Utah families.

Three Utah businesses -- Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle and Red Hanger Cleaners – are teaming up to make sure no one is left in the cold.

Monday, they kicked off the ‘Warm Bodies Warm Souls’ clothing drive.

“We have a lot of shelters and charities that need this clothing for individuals during the winter months,” said Megan Kenley of Bank of Utah.

The clothing drive is collecting donations of new or lightly used gloves, scarves, sweaters, jackets and blankets. New packages of underwear are also being accepted.

Donations will help 13 different charities and organizations throughout the state.

“There is absolutely a need. Yes, there is a big need,” said Rebekah Leon, the director of the Bountiful Community Food Pantry. “When this time of year comes and little Suzie puts her coat on that no longer fits, sometimes mom and dad are wondering where the money is going to come from.”

The Bountiful pantry is one of the charities that will receive donations to give to the people it serves. Last year, it served 11,000 families with needs, but also saw an increase in those willing to give.

“We have been very blessed. The people in this community and Davis county have been very helpful in giving. We anticipate we’ll see the same results from this drive,” Leon said. “Our goal is to get all the stuff that we get in the hands of people who need it.”

The clothing drive runs through November 12.

Donation sites can be found here.

Monetary donations are also accepted and will be divided evenly among the charities being served.