Warmer temperatures increase flooding risks across Utah in days ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of Utah has spent weeks preparing for the inevitable flooding that has been forecast following the seemingly never-ending snow season this winter.

It appears the time to be on high alert is now.

For the first time this year, temperatures are expected to reach the 80s starting over the weekend, which should accelerate the snowmelt process and increase water flow in rivers and streams.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a briefing detailing potential risks for areas around the state. All of Utah will be under "minor risk" starting Saturday, while it will be begin on Friday for the southern portion of the state.

The NWS says its risk levels "incorporate potential impacts from weather hazards and likelihood of occurrence for a reasonable worse case scenario."

While Utah recorded epic snowpack numbers over the winter, flooding has been relatively mild in recent weeks due to continuing low temperatures. Residents near Emigration Creek in Salt Lake City dealt with floods earlier this month, and a sinkhole was created in a Kaysville housing development due to floodwaters.

A temperature outlook over the next 6-10 days shows almost the entire state forecast for above normal temperatures.

Those living near rivers, streams and creeks and urged to be ready and know the signs for flooding potential.

“Check the way the water flows around your house as the snow has melted this spring," said Clint Mecham, Director of Salt Lake County Emergency Management. "Does it run away from your house, or does it run to your house? If it runs to your house, you might need to dig small channels out to the street or to a drainage in order to keep that water running away from your house.”