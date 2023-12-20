Wasatch Adaptive Sports and Kuhl Clothing helping injured athletes

MURRAY, Utah — We're now just five days away from Christmas and some local adaptive athletes are getting an early gift – courtesy of a Utah clothing company.

Jonathan Leonard was involved in a serious car wreck in his home state of Indiana nearly a decade ago.

He survived, but lost the use of his legs.

"It was just a very profound experience through that whole thing,” said Wasatch Adaptive Sports athlete, Jonathan Leonard. "From then on forward it's been, ‘what's next, how can I grow?’"

He eventually found the answer, hundreds of miles away in Utah andWasatch Adaptive Sports.

"When making that decision to move out to Salt Lake City it was like, the community was just huge and embracing, and they made things happen that I could have never imagined,” Leonard said.

Like learning how to ski and mountain bike with the help of adaptive sports equipment.

But that custom gear is expensive.

Wasatch Adaptive Sports relies heavily on donations and this year they got a big one just in time for Christmas.

"We believe in independence and following your passion,” said Sarah Scott with Kuhl Clothing.

For the third consecutive year, Utah based Kuhl Clothing Company is donating $100,000 to Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

"It's been really special to be able to see that in action,” Scott said. “You know we do the easy part, we provide the funding, they're doing the hard work of bringing change to these people's lives."

Thanks to the equipment and Wasatch Adaptive Sports coaching, Leonard is now training to compete in adaptive ski racing.

He's also now paying it forward, helping others who are on their journey to achieve an active lifestyle after enduring physical challenges.

"I've gained in my adaptive abilities and being able to come out here, and to help others to learn how I did it, to be that spark in somebody else's life, it's a fulfilling experience, definitely,” Leonard said.